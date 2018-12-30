HALL, Francis Roger "Skip"
2/4/1932 12/11/2018
F. Roger "Skip" Hall was born on February 4, 1932 in Princeton, New Jersey to William and Ethel Hall. He passed away at his home in Tucson, AZ on December 11, 2018. He is survived by his son, Roger W. Hall and wife, Buff of Scottsdale, AZ; his daughter, Margo Hall of Tucson, AZ; sisters, Vivian Lawrence of Sacramento, CA and Mary Sibley of Los Angeles, CA; brother, Richard Hall, Sr. of Blue Bell, PA; longtime companion, Donna Lee of Tucson, AZ and granddaughters, Kaci Hall, Serenity Hall, Heather Emady and Kelli Emady. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.