HALL, Winton C.
of Tucson, 81, passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 and will be greatly missed. His passions of sports cars and fishing are carried on by his two sons, Larry Hall and David Hall, both of Tucson. He is also survived by a sister, Carol (Bill) Emmerich of Tucson. Winton was a Civil Engineer with Southern Pacific Railroad for 42 years until retirement. As a railroad historian and NARVRE member, he contributed to a number of books and research projects long into retirement. He was active in the Arizona Koi Club and had a Koi pond that brought him many hours of enjoyment. Winton was born in Erie, PA and moved to Tucson in 1946 with his parents and sister. He attended Tucson High School, The University of Arizona and served in the Arizona Air National Guard, working on the F-100 aircraft, the Sidewinder Missile and in the Civil Engineering department. The family would like in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Humane Society of Tucson. Services will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave. at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 17, 2018. A Celebration of his life will follow for all well wishers at his home after services.