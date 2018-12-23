HAMEL, Wilfred David
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Wilfred David Hamel, Monday, December 17, 2018. He was 92 years old, born December 24, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio, the only son of William and Helen Hamel. He was a World War II veteran, and using the GI Bill, graduated from Notre Dame in 1950 in just three years. He had a mortgage banking company in South Florida. He later became a womens' sportswear sales representative, traveling S. Dakota, N. Dakota, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, and Tennessee. Wil lived in Tucson 20 years, marrying his wonderful wife Patti 16 years ago. Together they enjoyed golf, tennis, and making many special friends. "Dakota Wil" was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Beverly Jeanne. He is survived by his loving wife, Patti, his two sisters, Sandra Blazey and Marsha Candella; seven children, (Tia Freeman, Guy Hamel, Troya Brown, Lisa Hamel, Jeff Hamel, Dena Hesser, Lance Hamel), two stepchildren, 13 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Dad, we will cherish our memories of you always, we are forever grateful to be your children. It was a blast. Celebration of Life Service to be announced. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & CARE.