HAMRICK, Joseph Allen
passed away on March 9, 2019 in Green Valley Arizona. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Jackie, with whom he has seven sons and daughters, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. A WW2 Navy Veteran, he was born September 28, 1926, in Terre Haute, Indiana, and made his career teaching Biology, mainly at Saguaro High School in Tucson. He shared abundantly of himself through gardening, cooking, and hiking. Services will be held on Monday, April 15, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Tucson.