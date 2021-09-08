Hang Ching Gin, our beloved mother, was born on September 18, 1927 in Canton, China, and passed away on September 1, 2021. She was preceded in her journey to Our Lord by her husband, Albert Chow Hay Gin, whom she married in 1947 in China. They had five children: May Mark (Wai Tong) of Tucson, Tommy Gin (deceased) of Tucson, Tony Gin (Kay) of Vancouver, WA, Tim Gin (Doris) of Chino Hills, CA, and Ted Gin (Jayne) of Chandler, AZ; ten grandchildren followed, and then 15 great-grandchildren! Mom and Dad came to the US in 1950, and owned and operated Miracle Market as their 1st business, then owned and operated China Palace Restaurant until their retirement in 1997. Mom had a full life that she lived with zest. All will miss her fun and loving personality, and her cooking! Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at First Southern Baptist Chapel, 445 E. Speedway Blvd. Interment to follow immediately at Evergreen Cemetery. Donations may be made in our mother's honor to Tucson Chinese Cultural Center. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.