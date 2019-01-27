HANSEN, Jolene Marie
The world's best Nana, 44, passed away due to complications after a sudden illness, surrounded by her family, on January 18, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Darrell Hamrick and uncle, James Jones. She leaves behind her loving husband, Ed; daughter, Kendall (Cody) Emmett and precious granddaughter, Adalynn, who in the past two years became the love and focus of her life. Survived by mother, Jean Hamrick; uncle, Jack and aunt, Jodie Milam; cousins, Becky (Luke), Mike (Sarah) and Scott (Molly); mother-in-law, Rosemary Burgerhought and the extended Hansen and Emmett families. Jolene graduated from the University of Arizona and began her career as an animal keeper with the Reid Park Zoo. After attaining a Master's Degree in Organizational Management, Jolene continued her career with the City of Tucson, becoming a Human Resources Manager. She will be greatly missed by co-workers and colleagues. A heartfelt thanks to the staff of the ICU at Northwest Hospital. A Celebration of her Life will be held at on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Rd. at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jolene by donating to your favorite animal-related charity. Kwaheri and Asante my love, till we see each other again. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.