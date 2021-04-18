Harbans Bhola

Professionally, Harbans will be remembered for his thirty plus years as a cherished professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at Indiana University and his enormous impact on the field of Adult Literacy. After earning degrees in from Punjab University; BAs in Physics and Mathematics and MAs in English Lit and History, he moved to the US to earn his PhD in Education from Ohio State and an MS from Indiana University. He returned to Lucknow, India in 1966 to work as the Deputy Director for the Literacy House but was soon selected as Senior Advisor to the UNDP/UNESCO Pilot Project on Work-Oriented Adult Literacy, in Tanzania, East Africa. His work with Adult Literacy won him numerous awards and accolades.

Over the span of his career, he spoke at countless international conferences, evaluated mass literacy campaigns in a number of countries, published over 186 papers, and authored numerous books. He never lost his passionate commitment to adult education and his belief that literacy is both a right and necessity. Everywhere he went, he built friendships that would last throughout his life.

Harbans is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Kaushalya and brother-in-law, Bakshish Gahley; sister, Rani; sister, Santosh and brother-in-law, Harbans Likhari; brother, Gajinder and sister-in-law, Inderjit and his brother, Bhupinder.