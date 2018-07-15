HARGIS, Glenn Faull
Colonel Glenn Faull Hargis, US Army (Retired) died peacefully at home on July 2, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 86 from complications due to his long battle with Parkinson's disease. Glenn is survived by his wife, Carlene and his sons, Win and Phillip. He was born in a small town outside Tulsa, OK named Berryhill, where he grew up and became valedictorian of his high school class. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1955 with a degree in English. He obtained his Master's degree in Speech Pathology from Oklahoma State University in 1971. He married Carlene, his college sweetheart, in 1956. He proudly served his country's armed forces in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Prague, and at a number of US Army posts around the United States. He loved his granddaughters, Hilary and Hannah, and his great-grandchildren, Karter and Braxton. A Funeral is tentatively scheduled for April 2019 at Arlington Cemetery, where he will be interred overlooking Washington, DC, capital of the American nation and its people, whom he so faithfully and fiercely protected for thirty years. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.