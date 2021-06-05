Harley Eichner

age 89, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021. Harley was born in Kendrick, Idaho on September 5, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita and Harley R. Eichner and brother, Donald H. "Bud" Eichner. Harley moved to Tucson, Arizona at age 16. He worked for Tucson Newspapers for over 30 years and was owner/partner of various small businesses. Harley loved fishing and camping. He loved telling stories of his adventures as a pilot of small airplanes. Harley is survived by his wife of 51 years, Edith and his children, Pam (Darrell) Marlow, Doug, Nancy (John) Sherlock and Gerald; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three stepdaughters, their husbands, six children and six grandchildren. He was loved by all and will be missed. No service will be held. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.