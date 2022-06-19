Harold Bentley

Bentley, Harold

Harold William Bentley, 81, passed away on March 15, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. Harold was born on August 30, 1940, to Harold and Urita Bentley in Derry, New Hampshire. He grew up in small towns around Worcester, Massachusetts, and graduated from Sutton High School in Sutton, Massachusetts.

Harold studied Chemistry at Clark University as an undergraduate. He then worked at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute performing scientific research, where he met his wife, Sherril (Kite). Harold and Sherril had two daughters, Tanya and Abra.

Harold received a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. He moved to Tucson, Arizona, with his family in 1970 for postdoctoral appointments at the University of Arizona (UA). He decided that hydrogeology, where he could use his chemistry knowledge in new ways, was a good fit, and he obtained a M.S. from the Hydrology and Water Resources program at the UA and later held a position as Adjunct Professor.

Harold started the environmental consulting firm Hydro Geo Chem, Inc. (HGC), in Tucson, Arizona, with his wife Sherril in 1978 to provide innovative and quantitative solutions to hydrogeologic problems. The company was a successful small business and was doing well in 1992 when Sherril died unexpectedly. Harold continued performing environmental consulting work with HGC and had a productive career. He pioneered some very innovative work over his lifetime that positively impacted the field of environmental consulting.

Harold loved to garden and maintain orchids, was a good cook, enjoyed sailing and was a connoisseur of fine wines (and occasional cigars). He was an avid Arizona Wildcats fan who held courtside season tickets for many years and enjoyed sharing the tickets with others. Harold was a man with many interests, loved and lived life in a joyous manner and wanted everyone in his presence to have a good time. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Harold is survived by his daughters, Tanya Bentley and Abra Bentley, his brothers Richard and Thomas, his sister Marsha Bentley, and three grandchildren. Harold is also survived by his girlfriend of more than 20 years, Tobey Schmidt of Medford, Oregon.

A celebration of life event is being planned for the Fall of 2022 in Tucson and the family will notify loved ones when this is scheduled. Please get in contact if you would like to be kept informed of this event by emailing abrab@hgcinc.com. Arrangements: Adair Avalon.

