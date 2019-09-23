GILBERT, Harold W.
USAF LtCol (Ret)
passed away early morning on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 96. He had a lifelong career as a pilot, a maintenance officer and safety officer in the service. After retiring, he worked in the Foreign Technology Division at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio as an intelligence officer. He and his wife, Patricia Flora Gilbert, spent many years in their retirement traveling and seeing the world. He is survived by his wife, son, Philip (Patricia) of Vail, AZ and daughter, Elaine Lagge (Mr. Lynn) in San Jose, CA. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Rincon Congregational UCC, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.