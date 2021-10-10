Harold Hinkley

Harold L. Hinkley was born in Windsor, Colorado on September 9, 1927, and passed away on September 29, 2021, in Sierra Vista, AZ. A retired Captain in the US Navy, Mr. Hinkley was a long-time resident of Sierra Vista, coming to Ft. Huachuca in 1982. His distinguished military career began in 1945 as a non-commissioned enlistedman and he worked his way up to the rank of Captain. Along the way his tours of duty included Saipan, San Diego, Bermuda, Norfolk, Rhode Island, the Middle-East, the US Pentagon and three Army posts, Ft Ritchie, MD, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart Germany and finally Ft. Huachuca. Mr. Hinkley served on six naval vessels, commanding three of them. In 1984 he received the Distinguished Service Award upon his retirement.