Harold Knox

KNOX, Harold Corbusier

of Tucson, AZ, died on September 5, 2021 in Tucson due to complications from kidney cancer. Hal grew up in Princeton, NJ and was the son on Nancy and Gordon Knox of Princeton and Santa Fe, NM.

Born on September 1, 1946, Hal graduated from Princeton Country Day, the Darrow School, the University of Arizona, and Potomac School of Law.

For many years, Hal served as a United States National Park Service Ranger in Washington, DC and then joined the federal Bureau of Land Management as a Real Estate Specialist in New Mexico. Upon retirement, he moved to Tucson. Hal had an ardent interest in the outdoor and conservation issues. He spent many years volunteering at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area in Tucson as well as with other local charities. An accomplished creative writer, several of Hal's poems were published in magazines and he also wrote a screenplay.

Hal is survived by his twin brother, Tom Knox and his wife, Jill, of Tucson and his brother, Toby Knox and his wife, Kathryn, of South Burlington, VT and many beloved nieces and nephews. His parents and sisters, Emily Corbusier Knox and Cynthia Knox Watts, are deceased.

Donations in Hal's memory can be sent to the Arizona chapter of The Nature Conservancy, Tucson Conservation Center, 1510 E. Fort Lowell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85719. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a future date. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.