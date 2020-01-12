Harold Mcghee

MCGHEE, Harold Dean
On January 3, 2020, Harold Dean McGhee left us and took up residence in his eternal home with Jesus. He lived a full and productive life. At 18 years old, he joined the Navy to serve as a corpsman during the duration of WWII. Thereafter, he moved his family to Tucson and there established McGhee Insurance Agency. Harold is survived by his wife, Donna; four children, Jeffrey McGhee (Susan), Mindy Marsh (Dennis), Sean McGhee (Janet), Candace Moser (Larry) and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; he is predeceased in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth". He considered every day to be a renewed blessing. "Well done, good and faithful servant. Come and share your master's happiness!" Matt. 25:21 Memorial Service will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Pantano Baptist Church, 225 S. Pantano Road, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to Gospel Rescue Mission grmtucson.com or Sister Jose Women's Center, srjosewomensshelter.org. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.