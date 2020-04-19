Harold Myers

MYERS, Harold D.
80, formerly of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on March 30, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Glenna Myers; his wife, Dora Myers; his sisters, Ines Boggess, Garnet Petty, Ruby Fuller, Gladys Lowery and brother, Howard Myers. He is survived by his sisters, Vivian Smith and Delores Freeland; his brother, Carl Myers (Donna); stepson, Russell Davis (Patricia) their children, Gregory and Melissa and many nieces and nephews. Harold was a military veteran of 28 years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Arizona Air National Guard. While at the 162nd FW, Harold, also known as "Muck", was an Aircraft Engine Mechanic and served as Hazardous Waste Monitor, where he received base wide recognition for his performance. Harold was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching L.A. Dodger baseball and college basketball games. He shared his unique sense of humor with everyone he met. Harold will be missed. A Memorial, to be announced at a later date, will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
