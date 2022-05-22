Harold Ruttenberg

Harold passed away suddenly but peacefully at the age of 80 on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Has was born in 1941 and grew up in the Chicago area. He attended the University of Wisconsin where he received his BBA in Accounting, went on to law school at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law where he received his JD and later received his Taxation LLM from Georgetown University. After all of that schooling, he began his career as a tax lawyer for the IRS in Washington, DC and went on to have a long and varied career spanning government service, private practice, general counsel for media and print companies, banking work as an operator. Finally, once he "retired" in Tucson, he started a jewelry business and volunteered.