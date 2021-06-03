Harriet Feldman

FELDMAN, Harriet Fruchtman
was born on February 7, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York and was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Ivan Feldman in 1989. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a B.A. in Physical Education.
In 1996, our mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. This would begin a long journey for all of us.
Our mom was truly a kind and wonderful woman. She loved to garden, and one could often find her watering her trees and the African daisies we all planted together each year.
Until her health condition made it impossible, Mom was active in several organizations. She ran the Party Plan at Congregation Anshei Israel, helping to prepare the luncheon for Bar and Bat Mitzvah Kiddush ceremonies and weddings. She built the first ever Yum-Yum tree for the synagogue annual Bazaar. She ran the Alpha Lambda Chapter Housing Corporation of Alpha Epsilon Phi at the UofA for nearly 40 years where all of us daughters became sisters.
She was a life member of Hadassah and The National Council of Jewish women. And she was the co-creator of the famous Beat Tempe parties held every other year, when the UofA Wildcats played the Sun Devils on our home turf. Mom was also an active member of the fundraising arm of the Tucson Symphony. She was a devoted daughter to her mother, Rose Miller Fruchtman, a devoted wife to her husband, Elliott and a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all of us who survive her: Gayle Merksamer (Gerald), Dr. Stefanie Feldman (Ants), Melissa Siegel and Jon Feldman; granddaughters, Marni Levasseur (Renaud), Amy Merksamer, Emily Siegel, Lily Feldman and Natalie and Paige Feldman and great-granddaughters, Lucie and Juliette Levasseur. Also survived by special friends the Bob Crowley Family. And special thanks to Angela Lineberger, mom's hospice nurse and Klein's Care Home of Tucson.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Tucson who were extremely helpful to our family. Private graveside services will be held. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.