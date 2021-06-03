Harriet Feldman

FELDMAN, Harriet Fruchtman

was born on February 7, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York and was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Ivan Feldman in 1989. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a B.A. in Physical Education.

In 1996, our mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. This would begin a long journey for all of us.

Our mom was truly a kind and wonderful woman. She loved to garden, and one could often find her watering her trees and the African daisies we all planted together each year.

Until her health condition made it impossible, Mom was active in several organizations. She ran the Party Plan at Congregation Anshei Israel, helping to prepare the luncheon for Bar and Bat Mitzvah Kiddush ceremonies and weddings. She built the first ever Yum-Yum tree for the synagogue annual Bazaar. She ran the Alpha Lambda Chapter Housing Corporation of Alpha Epsilon Phi at the UofA for nearly 40 years where all of us daughters became sisters.