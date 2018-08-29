HARRIS, Hattie
105, of Tucson, AZ died on Thursday, August 23, 2018, while she was sleeping. The Lord called his servant home, Hattie Mae Harris, home. She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Telita Samuel of Las Vegas; one sister, Wyncie Dell Freeney, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be missed by many. Viewing will be held Friday, August 31, 2018, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 North Oracle. Services will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Evangelist Center, 5160 North Treat.