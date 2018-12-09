HARRIS, Susan "SueSue"
born January 26, 1936 was a swell lady who had impeccable taste, smart whit, married exceptionally well, raised two wonderful children, Jonathan and Betsey and adored her four fantastic grandchildren (Moore, Kate, Walker and Harrison) skipped off to be with her husband, Jon; sister, Isabel; father, Charles "Chuck" and mother, Elisabeth "Betty" Hopkins and all of the other amazing people in heaven above on September 29, 2018. Her design and style shall be missed, but she'll leave us in her famous leopard, which shall never go out of style! In lieu of flowers, she has requested a donation be made on her behalf to www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org