DUNSHEE, Harry John

of Tucson, Arizona passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was 92. Raised in Stanberry, MO, John earned his BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri, Columbia and was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity.

John served in the Navy as LTJG aboard the USS Holder (1952-54). Afterward he spent his early family years in Kansas City, MO working for Kansas City Power and Light. In 1974 John moved to Tucson where he was employed by Tucson Electric Power until retiring in 1984.

During his retirement years John enjoyed extensive travels, including vacations with family. He was also an active leader in the Kiwanis Club of Tucson, worked as an engineering consultant in several less developed countries, volunteered in the community, and enjoyed tennis and golf.

John is survived by two children, Sally Kizer (Chuck) and Dr. Curt Dunshee (Beth); four grandchildren, John Kizer (Dana), Keara Stratton (Will), Sarah Curry (Brian), and Patrick Dunshee (finacée Brooke); and a niece, Debbie Garrison. He was preceded in death by his former spouse, Joyce Dunshee; his parents, Dr. Harry Dunshee Sr. and Olivette Dunshee; and a brother, Dr. Robert Dunshee.

A private memorial with burial in Missouri has been planned by the family.