MARSHALL, Harry "Hal" Lincoln
1927 - 2019
Hal Marshall, who was blessed to live nearly 92 years, peacefully passed away on May 18, 2019 at his home in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by his family. Born in in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Clare Rathbun Marshall and Myrna Hayette Marshall, Hal attended Tabor Academy in Marion, MA. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy immediately upon graduation in 1945 and served for the final 14 months of WWII. Hal graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in finance and thereafter married Marilyn (Lyn) Ann Ellis. They moved to Tucson, AZ., where he began working for the Arizona Daily Star newspaper as an obituary writer. Ironic, given that Hal worked his way through college as a gravedigger. He eventually worked his way up to the Editors Desk before accepting a job as Director of the University of Arizona News Bureau in 1965. During that time, his love of newspapers prompted him to teach journalism to UofA night school students. He received a Masters of Journalism degree from the University of Arizona in 1978 and he worked for the university until his retirement in 1984. Hal loved family, tennis, journalism and everything his wife prepared for him. A devoted family man, his favorite vacations were the family reunions spent with his sister, Diane Schupp and brother, Thomas Marshall's family in Minnesota where many a fierce tennis match, ping-pong game or waterskiing competition would ensue. His love of tennis and desire to share it with his girls led Hal to volunteer to write the Tucson Racquet and Swim Club newsletter in exchange for membership. Hal is preceded in death by the love of his life, Lyn, his beloved wife of 57 years; his older sister, Diane Schupp of Des Moines, IA., and his younger brother, Thomas Marshall of Grinnell, IA. He is survived by four daughters, Jane Miller, Anne Bork, Julie Marshall and Clare Flynn; eight grandchildren, Suzanne Garner, Daniel Miller, Andrew Miller, Paul Bork, Timothy Bork, Kaitlin Kool, Kendra Woody and Elizabeth Marshall, along with 10.5 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at East Lawn Palms Mortuary Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.