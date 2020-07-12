Harry Sullivan

SULLIVAN , Harry J. Jr. "Jay"

April 29, 1954 - July 1, 2020

Born in Somers Point, N.J. - Jay had a passion for whatever he did. He worked for many years as a superintendent in the construction field. He was an avid surfer, loved the water & played golf regularly. Upon retirement he enjoyed gardening and being a golf club enthusiast. He took pride in all his work including his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Harry J. Sr. and brother, Keith. Survived by mother, Elizabeth, brother, Michael, wife Marilyn and children; Jason (Whitney) and Ali (Marc). Grandchildren; Wesley, William, Wyatt, Jaxon, Arianna and Cru. Sister in law, Cathy and niece, Amy and nephew, Harry (Erica) Private service was held at St. Pius X & celebration of life shall be at a later date. Donations can be made to Ricky Rarick Jr. Golf http://www.thefirstteetucson.org Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME.

