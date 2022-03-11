Breen, Harvey

Harvey Breen, 67 years young, crossed over into the arms of our Lord at his home in Tucson, Arizona on February 12th, 2022. Harvey was born in El Paso, Texas and came from an extensive family of rail men dating back to the 1800's. He had retired as a conductor for the Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads. He served on these railroad lines throughout Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas.

Harvey held a tremendous faith and took great pride in his family, and this great country. He was one of the last true cowboys, known for his unwavering commitment to his word, truth, patriotism, and love of (almost) all animals. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Debbie Breen; son, Christopher; daughter, Marie; two grandchildren, Cassidy and Juston, and great-grandson Logan. His trusted sidekick Lucy, his beloved Great Dane, still searches for him in his recliner each and every day.

His family takes great pride in Harvey and his teachings of family, honor, and country. He will be truly missed by all who were blessed to have known him, and his stories of a life well lived.

Rest in peace, Harvey. Your legacy and teachings will continue to be passed on to our future generations.