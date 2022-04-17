 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harvey Richelson

  • Updated

Richelson, Harvey

Harv Richelson, born September 5, 1951, died of natural causes on April 2, 2022 at 70 years of age. Born in New York City, he grew up in Tucson. After receiving his Bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, he received a Juris Doctorate Degree from Southwestern Law School and a Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of San Diego. He practiced law in California and Arizona and was certified to practice law before the Supreme Court of the State of California. He generously helped his relatives and friends with legal matters, taxes and personal advice. Harv taught law at a community college in California. He loved reading and Sudoku. He was well traveled in the United States and Europe. He is survived by his brother, Gary (Carol), his nieces, Sarah and Julie, and his nephew, David. A private service was held at East Lawn Cemetery. He will be sorely missed. Arrangements by Adair Dodge Chapel.

