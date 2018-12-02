HATHAWAY, Jerry
75, went to be with our Lord and other family members, on November 23, 2018. Survived by his wife, Cherine, her daughters and grandchildren and his daughter, Bernadette (Alex). He served as a police officer for the City of Cheyenne, WY and Tucson, AZ for 20+ years. He then became a Criminal Investigator for the Pima County Attorneys Office for the remainder of his career. He will be missed by his family and friends. A date for the celebration of Jerry's life is to be determined. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.