HAUN, Kathleen Mary 3/12/1928 1/25/2019
The child of missionaries, Kathleen was born in Seoul Korea, and raised in China. She studied English and literature at Wooster College in Ohio where she met her husband, James. They moved to Tucson in 1950. Kathy, as she was known to her friends, started her career as a teacher and then had a successful career as a real estate agent. She and her husband purchased and operated the Ranch House Lodge, a historical landmark, where they also lived for 35 years. At the same time, Kathy blossomed as a wood working artist, her body of work being abstract sculptures, wall hangings and mobiles, large and small. She carved several larger projects which included many entry doors for prestigious homes in the Catalina Foothills, as well a local church. Her largest piece was completed after her 50th year as a wood working artist. "Cathedral for One" is an eight panel meditation chamber featuring her unique abstract style. Kathy's work was inspired by her love of the natural shapes she discovered on her outdoor adventures through Arizona, Utah and several exotic trips around the world. Her work has been featured in many galleries and shown at the Tucson Museum of Art. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanton Sweitzer Lautenschlager and Sarah Lautenschlager; her husband, James Junior Haun; son, Scott Kendall Haun (survived by Elizabeth) and great-grandson, Aiden Guthery. She is survived by her brother, Robert Lautenschlager (Chili) of Rapid City and children, Kelly Ann Hodges (Phillip) of Tucson and Kim Haun of Los Angeles. Surviving grandchildren are Audra Guthery (Joe) of Tucson, Stacy Johnson of Tucson and Tim Hodges (Ruth) of Tucson. Surviving great-grandchildren are Rebecca, Caleb and Ania Guthery, Rayna and Mikayla Hodges, and Olivia Johnson. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Donations in Kathy's memory may be made to Peppi's House, Casa de los Ninos or the Community Food Bank. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.