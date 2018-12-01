HAYNES, Anthony
of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Winslow, Arizona, died on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on February 27, 1960. He joined the Navy after high school, where he served for three years. After the Navy he relocated to Arizona and remained there until his death. Tony retired from the Arizona Department of Corrections. Tony is survived by his sister, Evelyn Link and husband, Randall; his nephews, Randall Link, Jr. and Malcolm Link and many other family and friends. Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Mary Haynes. Tony was an avid hunter, golfer, and bowler. He loved animals and always adopted from his local shelter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to your local SPCA. The family of Anthony Haynes wishes to thank The Veterans Administration in Tucson, Arizona for their exceptional help. Arrangements by COVENANT FUNERAL SERVICE.