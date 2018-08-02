HAYS, Gladys
mother of six, grandmother of 18 and beloved teacher of thousands died Friday, July 20, 2018. She was 97. Gladys began her life in Pittsburgh on June 18, 1921. When WWII began Gladys volunteered with the Navy and supervised aircraft mechanics in Kansas. There, she met the man who would become her husband, James Hays. After the war, they moved to Arizona and started a family, while Gladys studied education. Over her many decades as a teacher, Gladys taught elementary school and later became an art resource teacher for TUSD. Her students adored her. Her life-long passion for learning and her drive to excel, led her to become a master teacher. Later in life, she traveled to more than 20 countries, including Thailand, Egypt, Brazil and Japan, taking in everything she could along the way. Those who were close to her will remember her as up for anything, especially a game of bridge. A connoisseur of art and life, space and time, Gladys was reading a biography of Stephen Hawking in her final days! She nurtured through education, raised six brilliant children, and was thrilled with the arrival of every new family member, the total now at 53! Her husband, James died in 1993. Her siblings, Carol Merlot and Robert Bowers, and her children, James Hays, Byron Hays, Debbi Carroll, Pamela Hays, Randy Hays and Kathy Hays, survive Gladys. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. A 9:00 a.m. Service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 at the EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY CHAPEL.