HAYS, Gladys
mother of six, grandmother of 18 and beloved teacher of thousands died Friday, July 20, 2018. She was 97. She was born in 1921 in Pittsburg where she lived until WWII. She became a WAVE and met James Hays in Kansas where they married. She moved to Arizona after the war, studied at the University of Arizona, taught elementary school, and later art, and cared for her six children. Up until her death, she continued to be active with ADK and AAUW, played bridge and was active in a book group. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Food Bank. A 9:00 a.m. Service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 at the EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY CHAPEL.