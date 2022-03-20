Heather Thompson

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  Updated

Thompson, Heather Gwynne

A Tucson native and beloved daughter who was graduated from University High School (1991) and the University of Arizona (2002), Heather passed away on October 2, 2021 with us by her side from complications due to a severely entrenched eating disorder, persistent depression and anxiety. She is remembered for her vitality, sensitivity, loyalty, love, beauty inside and out, creativity, strength, brilliance, fierceness, complexity, and wit - an amazing energy to be around and a complicated force to be reckoned with. We, her family, miss her every day and know she now is at peace with God and among the Angels.

