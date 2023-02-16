Hector Oscar Conde died on December 31, 2022, in Rancho Cordova, California, at the age of ninety-two. He was born on June 22, 1930, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the son of Hector Antonio Conde and Berta Teresa Minoni. Hector had a brother, Horacio Alberto Conde, of Germany, who died in 2019, and a living sister, Susana Conde of Emeryville, California. Hector was talented in many fields: drawing and painting from an early age, and later, engineering and invention. He was educated at the prestigious Colegio Nacional de Buenos Aires, and later attended the Facultad de Ingenieria. He worked at the Facultad de Medicina in Buenos Aires, with Medicine Nobelist Bernardo Houssay, and later at the Comisión de Energía Atómica (Argentina's Atomic Energy Commision) where he operated the synchrocyclotron. When Hector and his family emigrated to the United States, he worked with inventor Bill Wattenburg at Berkeley Scientific Laboratories, a company founded by Wattenburg and Donald Glaser (Nobel Prize, Physics). In 1972, Hector was a critical technical consultant in the correction of high-profile train-control failures in the Bay Area Rapid Transit System, BART. In the 1980s, Hector moved to Arizona, where he lived for 25 years and earned the reputation he cherished as a gadfly to large real estate developers, and a beloved leader and advocate in local environmental protection. Through his work with organizations like Citizens for Open Government, Hector effected changes in the laws concerning water use and animal corridors, which preserved the natural landscape of the area. He and his first wife Amaya Arteche married in Buenos Aires and had three children: Martin Esteban, Jorge Pablo, and Andrea Celia, all of Buenos Aires. In 1972 Hector married Josefina Franzini in California; they had no children. Both his wives preceded him in death. Oscar is buried at Purissima Cemetery in Half Moon Bay, California. For those who would like to honor his memory, it is suggested that they make donations in his name to progressive environmental organizations.