Hector Corrales

In Loving Memory of

CORRALES, Hector M.

My Masterpiece, My Hector

Five years since my eyes

have seen you

An eternity since your lips

have kissed me

A lifetime since you held me close to your body

How can it be five years?

It was just yesterday we exchanged our wedding vows

It was just an hour ago

you held me tight

It was just a minute ago we gave ourselves to each other

Your love will live forever in my heart and mind

You brought me such love and devotion

You brought me amazing splendid love

The comfort I felt with you is unimaginable

Thank you, my love

I will always have a longing in my heart and eyes for you

We will be together because God brought us together

Your loving wife, Evelyn