Hector Corrales

In Loving Memory of
CORRALES, Hector M.
My Masterpiece, My Hector
Five years since my eyes
have seen you
An eternity since your lips
have kissed me
A lifetime since you held me close to your body
How can it be five years?
It was just yesterday we exchanged our wedding vows
It was just an hour ago
you held me tight
It was just a minute ago we gave ourselves to each other
Your love will live forever in my heart and mind
You brought me such love and devotion
You brought me amazing splendid love
The comfort I felt with you is unimaginable
Thank you, my love
I will always have a longing in my heart and eyes for you
We will be together because God brought us together
Your loving wife, Evelyn