Hector Martinez

age 82, of Tucson, Arizona passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. Hector was born February 21, 1939 in Imuris, Sonora, Mexico. Preceded in death by his wife, Armida Andrade Martinez; parents, Gilberto Martinez Mendoza and Margarita Molina Acuna; his brother, Gilberto Martinez Molina and sister, Armida Martinez Molina. Hector leaves behind his son, Hector and daughters, Sandra, Sonia, Margarita and Cynthia; four loving sisters, nine grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (North Chapel) 204 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary and Scripture Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Hector owned a ranch in Imuris where many memories were made. He was a very hard worker and provider; not only did he provide for his family but for others in the community. He was very generous. As a family we thank you, our Apa, Tata, and Lito, for all of the great memories and important values you have instilled in us over the years. Alitas vuela alto. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.