Heidi Vanderbilt

died on January 31, 2021, following a brief illness. She was born on July 20, 1948 to Jeanne and Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt, and lived in New York City, Cleveland, Connecticut, and Martha's Vineyard before settling in the Tucson area in the early 1990s. Heidi had an enduring love of the desert southwest, its people, and its animals. She was fiercely independent, honest, and true to herself. At the same time, she had deep empathy and a gift for understanding people and animals on their own terms. Heidi was published as a photographer, a poet, and as an author of fiction and non-fiction. The Mystery Writers of America presented her with an Edgar award in 1983. As an actress, she appeared on Broadway. She was an accomplished horsewoman who took loving care of horses (as well as goats, donkeys, dogs, cats, and a pig) at her ranch in Benson. She loved trail riding and finished the 100-mile one-day Tevis Cup ride three times. Her first novel, "The Scar Rule", fused many of these elements together. It was published on her 72nd birthday. She is survived by her son, Jack Harris; daughter-in-law, Beka Sturges and grandson, Abe Harris-Sturges. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.