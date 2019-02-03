HEINFELD, Jean
93, of Tucson, AZ, died on January 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph William Heinfeld. She is survived by their children, Susanne, Jacqueline (Dennis), Dan (Kathy) and Gary (Amy); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jean worked for the UofA from 1967 to 1990, and was a passionate Wildcat fan. She will be dearly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd.