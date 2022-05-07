Helen Coile a retired Coldwell Banker Realtor and longtime community volunteer in Green Valley, died April 29, 2022 at age 87. "She was one of the highest and most respected leaders of our church," said Pastor Doug Handlong of United Methodist Church of Green Valley, where Helen's favorite roles included helping put on the monthly Hope luncheon open to all comers at no charge, teaching Sunday school and helping to award college scholarships to students. Helen also held many leadership roles in Lions Club in GV and could be found many a night, after a long day, sorting and rating donated eyeglasses to be distributed to those in need. She also volunteered at the GV Chamber of Commerce, among others.

Helen always "grew where she was planted," while also planting and nourishing seeds in her communities, as her husband Jack's mining career led them from New Mexico to Ontario, British Columbia, Arizona, Colorado and Idaho, and sometimes back again. She tackled every endeavor with energy, creativity and brainpower. As a homemaker, she was a loving mom to Norma and Eileen, made their lovely clothes and sweaters, cooked gourmet meals and presented glorious Christmas celebrations. Later she went back to school to earn an elementary education degree from the University of Arizona — she was a proud Wildcat fan — and launched her real estate career, while still volunteering for schools, libraries and art venues. Her granddaughter Michele was the absolute apple of her eye. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband James J. Coile in 1998. She is survived by daughters Norma Coile and Eileen (Michael) McCann, granddaughter Michele McCann, and many other family members. Please join us in celebrating Helen's life at a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at United Methodist Church of GV, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd. And, the next time you visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, please sit a minute in the hummingbird aviary and think of her in one of her favorite places. Arrangements by Green Valley Mortuary.