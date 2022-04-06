Helen Daniels

Alday Daniels, Helen

It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Alday Daniels announce her sudden passing. Helen entered into eternal rest on March 25, 2022. Helen was surrounded by her loved ones who mourn her loss and keep her memory alive in their hearts.

Born March 13, 1937 in Tucson, Arizona to Carmen and Alonso Alday, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to music, dancing, crafts and visiting the casino for fun.

Helen is survived by her son, Louis; her grandchildren, Priscilla and Gary and daughter-in-law, Virginia.

A viewing will be held on April 8th from 5-9 p.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary. Services will be held at San Xavier del Bac Mission on April 9th at 10 a.m. Nana Helen will be interred near her mother at Holy Hope Cemetery Tucson, AZ on April 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

Born: March 13, 1937

Entered Eternal Rest: March 25, 2022

