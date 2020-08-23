Helen Dick

DICK, Helen "Robbie"
Robbie Dick, citizen diplomat, lifelong feminist, and passionate advocate for human rights, died on August 16, 2020 in the Los Angeles home of her son, Kirby, at the age of 96. Robbie was born December 16, 1923 in Ely, Nevada, to William and Sarah Ethel (Neilson) Robison. She graduated with a B.A. from Occidental College in 1945. In 1949, Robbie took a summer job waitressing at Yellowstone National Park, where she met the love of her life, James Dick, a Navy veteran working as a bellhop. They were married in Phoenix in 1951 and settled in Tucson where they raised their three sons. For 23 years Robbie taught 5th and 7th grades in the Amphitheater School District while Jim taught high school. Summers became a time for family adventures, visiting National Parks and their many friends around the country and the world; instilling a love of travel, wilderness, and the wonder of nature in their three sons and later in their grandchildren. In 1973, Robbie and Jim joined St. Francis in the Foothills Methodist Church, where they worked tirelessly to improve the lives of undocumented immigrants and refugees; and helped transform the Methodist Church into an inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community. In the 1980s they became catalysts for Citizen Diplomacy, leading over a dozen tour groups from Tucson to the Soviet Union so that everyday Americans could engage personally with Soviet citizens as friends rather than enemies. These unofficial diplomatic ventures ultimately contributed to the end of the Cold War. In 1996, Jim succumbed to prostate cancer, but Robbie carried on as a committed activist, bringing her vivacious energy to many progressive community organizations. Just weeks before she went into hospice, she was visiting residents in her assisted living facility, registering them to vote. Robbie was predeceased by her brother, Philip Robison. She is survived by her brother, Roger Robison; three sons, Kirby, Dana and Dallas; three daughters-in-law, Rita, Barbara and Jean; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. An online memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PST, you can register here: https://bit.ly/322KQjC to receive a Zoom link. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Iskashitaa Refugee Network www.iskashitaa.org/donate with a note, "In memory of the indomitable Helen 'Robbie' Dick". To honor her memory, please VOTE. Vote early!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.