passed away on May 17, 2021 at the age of 97. Master teacher, servant leader and devoted Christian describe the life and character of Helen. She was born October 1, 1923 into a family of six, all of whom are deceased. She is survived by three nieces, Mary Jo Becker, Janice Staley, Carol Ann Lilly and her devoted friend, Ronnie Wacker. Helen claimed Anna, Kyleigh, Tyler, Hannah, Stephanie, Leah, and Ryan as grandchildren. After graduating from Columbia University in New York City, Helen came west and worked in TUSD for 30 years. She entered administration and retired in 1983 with kudos for sharing her curricular knowledge with hundreds of teachers. Helen presided over colleagues (helping teachers) at a luncheon each month for most of her retired life. She was the last living charter member of Valley Christian Church, teaching young children in Sunday School and, also one evening per week. She believed in the power of prayer and gladly shared her faith. Helen loved to travel by car and cruise ship. Many summers she and Ronnie traveled to Colorado, worked in a gift shop, and enjoyed time at Lake Tahoe. She was an avid Wildcat fan, especially basketball. She loved to celebrate Christmas and was famous for the holiday decorations that adorned not only her tree but the entire house. Helen Henry was a faithful servant and personified the love of Christ in her daily walk and talk. Our world will miss her positive spirit. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Valley Christian Church, 5968 E. Fairmount, 85712. A light lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the church or to Christian Family Care, 3275 W. Ina, Suite 155, 85741. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.