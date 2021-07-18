Helen Houghton

HOUGHTON, Helen M.

June 6, 1922 - July 10, 2021

Helen was welcomed into Heaven on Saturday July 10, 2021. She had just celebrated her 99th birthday doing her favorite things: attending services at El Camino Baptist Church where she was a member for over 40 years, having brunch at Millie's Pancake Haus then dinner at PF Chang's. She was our little energizer bunny.

She was born in West Virginia. After business school she worked in retail and for a local oil and gas firm. She married her classmate Homer whose career was a pilot and missile commander in the USAF. They shared many travel adventures which eventually brought them to Tucson in '67 and he retired from DMAFB in '73.

Helen was the adored mother of Diane, Linda (Bill) and Julie; also grandmother to Jennifer (Dave), Sera and Sam; plus six great-grandchildren.

She devoted her life to volunteer work and was active in many organizations including Officer's Wives Club, Red Cross, Toastmistress, Girl Scouts, Church and the Hermitage Cat Shelter. Gracious and impeccable are "purrfect" words to describe this beautiful lady. She touched so many lives with her cards and notes…never missing an opportunity to cheer a friend. Atria Campana was her home for the last eight years where she enjoyed life with her kitty Ms. Pearl.

A celebration of her life to be held later. She will be buried in West Virginia next to her husband. Remembrances may be made to El Camino Baptist Church, 7777 E. Speedway, Tucson 85710 or The Hermitage Cat Shelter, PO Box 13508, Tucson 85732. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.