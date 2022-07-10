Helen Lederer

Helen Lucille Lederer, of Tucson AZ died from surgical complications July 2, 2022. Helen was born to a homesteading family in the Conrad area in the harsh Montana prairie to parents Edna Lorene Higgins Hostetter and Murray Hostetter on February 11, 1930. Before graduating from high school, she married Leslie Roy Lederer. They owned a dry-land wheat farm and raised 5 children. The family later moved to Conrad, then to a farm north of town. She was a wife, mother, homemaker, gardener, and often helped out driving a truck during harvest. In 1967, they sold the farm. The family, sans the eldest child who was off to college, moved to Marana, Arizona where she drove a school bus, worked in the cafeteria, and earned her GED. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a BFA and MFA in Creative Writing. During her tenure at the U of A she published poetry and was an editorial staff member on the "Mazagine" where she proudly claimed to have been known as a "Simple Country Battle Axe." She then worked for the U of A Main Library and taught English at Pima Community College. She also edited work and tutored English as a Second Language. Preceded in death by her son Charles, grandson Adam, her brother Robert Hostetter, and sister Jean Bartley. She is survived by her children William (Ruth), Louis, Joe (Lorene), Leslie B (David) Bohm; grandchildren Aleksa (Andrew Brennan), Scott, Sarah, Charlie, Everett, Linda Bohm; great-grandson Nathaniel, and her sister Dona McGregor. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by All Options Funeral Home.