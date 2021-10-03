Helen Levy

 Skip to main content
LEVY, Helen Mary

of Oro Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 31, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born in Granite City, Illinois and in 1966 married the love of her life, Seymour Levy, a WWII Marine fighting for the U.S. in the South Pacific. He died in 2013. Helen was proud of her lifelong career, especially as a project secretary at the University of Arizona from 1986 until her retirement. She is survived by her niece, Barbara Shoemaker of O'Neill, Nebraska and her nephew, John Jenkins of Tampa, Florida, plus many friends who will miss her sparkling spirit, especially her fellow Red Hat Ladies.

A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Rd., in Oro Valley. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.

