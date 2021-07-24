Helen Maxwell

 Skip to main content
MAXWELL, Helen Jo

85, of Tucson passed on July 20, 2021. Born March 28, 1936 in Winnsboro, TX. Retired from TRICO Electric. Enjoyed traveling extensively. Survived by her consort of 21 years, two daughters, two stepsons, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Viewing at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Monday, July 26, 2021, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Mass: St Pius X, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

