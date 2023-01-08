Helen McQuay

Helen J. McQuay, 102 of Bayard, Nebraska passed away at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard on December 25, 2022. Helen (Haines) McQuay was born to Wilford M. and Lenora (Schefsky) Haines in Burwell, Nebraska on June 24, 1920. She graduated from Burwell High School in 1937. Following her second marriage and the birth of her first two children, she moved to Arizona in 1944. In 1957, she was employed as secretary-bookkeeper office manager at the University of Arizona's Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research, where she retired in 1987. After retiring, she lived for 13 years in the White Mountains of east central Arizona between the town of Alpine and Luna Lake. While there, she volunteered at the school library and was a member of the Bush Valley Craft Club. Ill health necessitated the move to Bayard to be near her daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Harold L. and Bernard G. Haines: one sister Corinne Stewart; one son Eugene B. Griffin, Tucson, AZ. and two husbands. Survivors include two daughters: Josephine (Tony) Marquez and Beverly (David) Scott of Bayard, NE:six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters. Following cremation, her remains will be buried at her mountain property in AZ. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel, Scottsbluff, NE. 308-632-4101 is assisting the family.