Helen Nides

Helen M. Nides
08/18/1933 - 04/07/2021
To My Dearest Wife, My Buddy, My Partner, My Rooks,
You are truly and graciously missed every day. You have left a void in my life that can never be filled. I know with time, the pain of missing you will ease, but your love still fills my heart.
Your loving husband of sixty-eight years, Frank R. Nides and your children, Frank Jr., Helen, Danny and Gloria, we love you mom. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, we love you Nana. Missed by all. Always in our hearts.