 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helen Nides

  • Updated

Helen M. Nides

08/18/1933 - 04/07/2021

To My Dearest Wife, My Buddy, My Partner, My Rooks,

You are truly and graciously missed every day. You have left a void in my life that can never be filled. I know with time, the pain of missing you will ease, but your love still fills my heart.

Your loving husband of sixty-eight years, Frank R. Nides and your children, Frank Jr., Helen, Danny and Gloria, we love you mom. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, we love you Nana. Missed by all. Always in our hearts.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Lohmann Selbie, Jane Jane left this world on March 29, 2022 after 97 years of a life well-lived, leaving behind many friends and a family who cared for her deeply. Born September 13, 1924 in Bluefield W.V. to Pauline and George Hewitt, Jane spent her early years in ....

Read more

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News