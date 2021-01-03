Helen Osborne

OSBORNE, Helen Edwards
96, a lifelong teacher and athlete, died August 28, 2020. Daughter of Benjamin Bryant Edwards, MD and Gladys Maude Nicholson Edwards, Helen was born April 4, 1924, a child of the "Stork's Nest" where many Tucsonans of the era were born.
Helen grew up in the West University neighborhood near her father's office on University Avenue (then simply known as "Third Street"). She attended University Heights Elementary with her brothers, Benjamin Thomas Edwards, MD, and John Milton Edwards; Roskruge Junior High; Tucson High School; and the University of Arizona. Childhood life-long friends included artist Dorothy Lamb (neé Crable), attorney Jack Donahue and oral surgeon George Bland.
Helen's life was marked by competitive drive. From sports to cards to life, she strived to excel. At UA she retired the 1945-46 high point challenge trophy in swimming and diving after being high point winner for three consecutive years. In 1982, the University of Arizona inducted Helen to the UA Athletic Hall of Fame, only the second woman bestowed with the honor.
Helen's athletic prowess continued throughout her life. Tennis and golf remained her greatest athletic passions. She served as president of the Racquet Club and Desert Mermaids and won numerous tennis and golf championships. She excelled at anything sports-related, challenging her sons in pool and ping pong into her 90s. Cards would do, too.
Helen married her tennis coach, Leo Kohler, and soon gave birth in 1953 to her only natural son, John Edwards Osborne, a Tucson attorney. The marriage did not succeed. In 1961, Helen married the love of her life, Earle Dean Osborne, a cattle rancher from Arivaca, Ariz., who adopted John. The family, now with Earle Dean's children Pamela Ruth Osborne and Earle Jason Osborne, enjoyed many wonderful years ranching the "Tres Bellotas" or "Cross S" Ranch on the Mexican border south of Arivaca. The brand remains in the family, and Pam continues to live in Arivaca.
Helen taught at Peter Howell Elementary in Tucson until 1961. After her marriage to Earle Dean, she taught for many years in the two-room schoolhouse in Sasabe, Ariz., where children from both sides of the border benefited from her zeal for education. Throughout her life Helen readily prepared lessons for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her latest years, she enjoyed a close friendship with former Tucson educator and Nashville schools superintendent Elbert Brooks.
Helen and Earle sold their ranch in 1974 and Helen soon became a licensed real estate agent with Long Realty, buying and selling investment properties with family members, especially her brother, Tom. She played golf into her 70s and tennis into her 80s with many dear friends such as William and Lucy Creamer, and Sharon Cardella.
Helen is survived by her son, John, and daughter-in-law Diana Kuhel Osborne; her daughter, Pamela Ruth Osborne; grandchildren Monika Leigh Kuhel and Valerie Gene Osborne; great-grandchildren Aden Rhody, Reya Harrison and Gwenyth Harrison; niece Nelta Edwards, and nephew Bryant Edwards. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Earle Dean Osborne; brothers, Benjamin Thomas Edwards and John Milton Edwards and son, Earle Jason Osborne. A Covid-safe outdoor funeral is planned for family and friends at 10:00 a.m. on her birthday, Easter Day, April 4, 2021 at East Lawn Palms Cemetery & Mortuary, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.