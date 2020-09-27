Helen Purdy

PURDY, Helen "Pat"
96, passed away on September 18, 2020. Predeceased by her husbands, Melville and Harold; daughter, Marcia and two grandsons. Survived by her son, Mike (Kris); daughters, Melody, Pat (Charley), Cheryl and Jean (Michael); nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Tucson Medical Center Hospice. Services entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
