Helen Gloria Rockenfield was born in Quincy, Illinois on October 20, 1935 to Elizabeth Mund Hackemack and Wilber Powhatan Hackemack. She passed on March 16, 2023 at 87 years old with her daughters by her side. She was raised on an Illinois farm and attended a one room grade school, being the only student in the 2nd grade. Later she was named Valedictorian of Warsaw HS, in Warsaw, Illinois. Her horse Cricket was her favorite growing up. She married Robert Rockenfield in 1954 in Tioga, Illinois, after meeting him at a local square dance. They soon started a farm of their own and spent nearly 70 years side by side. After the birth of their first child, Kathleen ‘Rocky' LaRose (Mike Proctor) they moved to Phoenix, AZ where their 2nd child, Melissa Dunagan (Wade) was born. There Helen began a fulfilling career in insurance becoming a top-rated casualty claim specialist. In 1995, she and Bob moved to Tucson to be near their two daughters and to enjoy retirement rooting for the Arizona Wildcats, traveling, and anything and everything their two granddaughters (Taylor and Delaney Dunagan) were involved in, just as they had done with their two daughters growing up. Neither ever missed an event involving their kids! Helen loved telling stories of her farm life, was proud of her kids, enjoyed researching her ancestry and loved country music, especially Marty Robbins. She is survived by her husband, her two daughters and sons-in-law, her grandchildren and her two sisters (Elizabeth and Nancy). A celebration of life will be scheduled later this year. Neptune Society has handled the arrangements and cremation.