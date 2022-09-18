Helen Schaefer

Helen Marie (Schwarz) Schaefer passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, following a long battle with Parkinson's. Born in Evanston, IL, in 1933 and raised in Highland Park, IL, she was the daughter of Irving and Marie (Levi) Schwarz. Helen graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, and later went on to get her Master's and PhD in physical chemistry from the University of Illinois, where she met her husband, John P. Schaefer. After relocating to Tucson, AZ in 1960 when John became a faculty member at the University of Arizona's chemistry department, Helen initially taught chemistry, as well. Unable to build a career in teaching due to University nepotism regulations, Helen became a champion for education and the community, serving on the boards of numerous community organizations as well as the University of Arizona Board of Trustees and National Leadership Council. Perhaps Helen's greatest legacy was the chairing of the Development Council for the University's world-renowned Poetry Center, and the building housing the Center is named in her honor. Helen loved classical music and sang in the local community chorus. In her spare time, she also enjoyed knitting and getting together with her needlepoint group. Helen is survived by her husband of 64 years, John; her daughters, Ann Schaefer-Reid and husband Andy Reid, and Susan Kliman and her husband Douglas; her grandson, Randall Kliman; her sister, Caroline Siegel and her husband Ron; sister-in-law, Anita Meyer, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service in her honor will be arranged in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in her memory be made to the University of Arizona Poetry Center.