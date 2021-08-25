Helen Stanton

STANTON, Helen Maxine

100, died August 22, 2021, four days shy of her 101st birthday, in Kingston, TN.

The mother of four, grandmother of eight and widow of Air Force veteran William Albert Stanton, she spent much of her life in Tucson, AZ, working for the American Red Cross and Holmes Tuttle Ford. She shepherded a family of four children and a husband of 56 years through life in Tucson, where she devoted herself caring for the family dogs, desert tortoises and box turtles she would feed each night from a can of dog food.

Born in Braddyville, Iowa, on August 26, 1920, she worked in a WWII POW camp in Iowa for German soldiers, and later moved to Cheyenne, WY. There, she met her husband and they married January 31, 1948. They lived in England, Germany and Spain as her husband's military career dictated.

The family moved to Tucson in 1966, where her husband retired from the Air Force and she continued to work, although she was perpetually late for every job she held - mostly because of difficulties presented by her children: daughters, Jan Stanton Thigpen and Billie Stanton and sons, Sam and Joe.